“Ag Outlook full acreage and S&D numbers are expected to be released tomorrow at 6 a.m. CST instead of Friday,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “This comes from speakers on Thursday won’t have to be careful not to talk about numbers that would typically not be released until Friday. Oil weaker on fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes.”
“Trade has been awaiting further information regarding the size of South America’s soybean crop when they will begin majorly shipping it out, and how much longer the U.S. has in its export window,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The USDA’s latest estimated production number is 153 mmt, but some private analysts are calling for a slightly lower number.”