“The Ag markets took a defensive stance after the release of the Ag Outlook’s acreage ideas,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The corn and wheat acres were higher than the average trade estimate. The corn market took the lead in negative action today as the funds took back some of their recent length.”
“The numbers from the USDA outlook forum were released this morning and while they were more unfriendly to corn, soybeans responded poorly as well,” Stewart-Peterson said. “…While the outlook numbers were released early before the market even opened, the sharp sell-off didn’t really kick in until 11 am, and this points to the fact there were other bearish influences at work.”