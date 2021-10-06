 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ag sentiment down

Ag sentiment down

“The outside market forces may influence corn and other commodities until there is enough solid fundamental news to take over price direction,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise update. Ag news that could change things include the Weekly Ethanol Stats out later this morning, USDA Weekly Exports tomorrow morning, and the October Supply/Demand report next Tuesday, TFM said.

The Purdue University/CME Group’s agricultural sentiment index fell in September, according to a survey of 400 agricultural producers. “That’s the lowest mark for the index since July 2020,” Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today. Further, future expectations down by 16 points, he said.

China markets are closed for a holiday, The Hightower Report said today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“The soybean market was on the defensive from bigger than expected stocks and production,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew ad…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The corn market opened higher on strength from the wheat market and demand optimism,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Yield reports continue to come in showing variable numbers with some areas seeing better than expected and other areas seeing poor yields, sai…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Export news is expected to continue supporting the soybean market, but the USDA reports today are expected to be neutral toward the commodity,…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Strong price action and yield reports around 50.2 bushels per acre, “would suggest that unless significant increases in yield or tomorrow’s fi…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News