Ag sentiment down

“The outside market forces may influence corn and other commodities until there is enough solid fundamental news to take over price direction,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise update. Ag news that could change things include the Weekly Ethanol Stats out later this morning, USDA Weekly Exports tomorrow morning, and the October Supply/Demand report next Tuesday, TFM said.
The Purdue University/CME Group’s agricultural sentiment index fell in September, according to a survey of 400 agricultural producers. “That’s the lowest mark for the index since July 2020,” Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today. Further, future expectations down by 16 points, he said.
China markets are closed for a holiday, The Hightower Report said today.