World wheat prices are in freefall with not enough import demand and lower Russian prices, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.
Drier weather should help complete Brazil soybean harvest. Brazil is looking at a lack of storage for both the record soybean crop and corn crop. This could force farmers to sell soybeans. This is weighing on Brazil soybean export basis, Freed said.
The trend for both May and December corn continues lower, Patti Ulrich of CHS Hedging said today.