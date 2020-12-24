 Skip to main content
All quiet in grains before Christmas

Today marked a quieter day in trade, highlighted by traders eyeing rain in South America and watching other outside market issues.

“Financial markets are keeping an eye on new Brexit trade deal and what that could mean for the EU economy and currencies,” ADM Investor Services said. “In U.S., all hope that the vaccine will eventually help defeat the virus, bring back a normal US lifestyle and increase demand for food.”

The markets will remain closed until Sunday night for the Christmas holiday. Merry Christmas from all of us at IFT Publications!

