Annual spring wheat tour starts today

Weekend rains made their way across portions of the eastern Corn Belt, “potentially improving an already decent looking crop condition,” Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise Market Update today.
Grains start the day lower as risks diminish as rain arrives in some areas where it is needed, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning. “Momentum is lower,” Freed said.
Internationally, talks between the U.S. and China are off to a tense start, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said this morning.
And, historic low river levels force Argentine grains ships to cut cargoes by 25%, says the ports chamber, John Payne of Daniels Trading reported today.