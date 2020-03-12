“Grain and oilseed markets are hanging in by a thread, but I think that only lasts so long,” said John Payne of Daniels Marketing. “I think today is going to be another historic day.”
Continued instability of the equity, energy and financial markets is keeping the ag sector on edge. Bank of England lowered their rates 0.5% this morning to combat the economic impacts of the coronavirus, CHS Hedging said.
While there are major implications for the ag sector, the current impacts of the coronavirus and the Russia/Saudi spat appear to be a bit more muted.
“Export negativity was already in the markets before this escalated,” CHS Hedging said.
Traders will continue to monitor whether China is ready to make purchases promised in the phase one trade deal this week, Allendale said.