“Yesterday's USDA Supply and Demand report was essentially neutral. World stocks to usage ratio did increase a tiny amount, and the U.S. balance sheet was unchanged,” Stewart-Peterson said. “U.S. Ag Secretary Purdue said that China is still showing full intentions in meeting phase one purchase targets, though markets today seem to be bothered by the lower stock market.”
Another tough day for the stock market helped drive grain markets lower, and leaders continued to discuss economic stimulus actions.
“Grains traded lower following lower financial markets,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “U.S. financial markets want to see quick and decisive stimulus to offset the economic outlook by the spread of the coronavirus.”