Anticipation of Thursday’s USDA report growing

The corn market remains in a tight consolidation phase and soybean traders are on the sidelines heading into Thursday’s WASDE report, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today.
Parts of the northern belt states did see some small shower activity over the weekend.” Heat returns for most of the Midwest this week, Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Even with recent scattered rains, it’s still too dry in the Western Corn Belt to expect record yields, The Hightower Report said today.