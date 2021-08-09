 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anticipation of Thursday’s USDA report growing

Anticipation of Thursday’s USDA report growing

The corn market remains in a tight consolidation phase and soybean traders are on the sidelines heading into Thursday’s WASDE report, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today.

Parts of the northern belt states did see some small shower activity over the weekend.” Heat returns for most of the Midwest this week, Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Even with recent scattered rains, it’s still too dry in the Western Corn Belt to expect record yields, The Hightower Report said today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets moved lower despite declining crop conditions. “The corn market traded lower on spillover weakness in the soy complex, despite de…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Brazil is expected to export 6.5 million metric tons of soybeans in August and 1.1 MMT of meal, as predicted by the export group ANEC. This wo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

There was sharply lower palmoil prices, which weighed on the soyoil market today, ADM Investor Services said. “Dry U.S. Midwest weather offere…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn was lower on spillover weakness from other markets “despite declining crop conditions last week,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Pri…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Weakness in outside market forces and fears of a slowdown in the global economy due to

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Futures are rallying after breaking past the 50 and 100-day moving averages on Tuesday, Total Farm Marketing said, but they noted that weather…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News