People are also reading…
“The soybean crop conditions in Argentina have been the story in the soybean market this winter as historic drought conditions and hot weather have impacted the crop,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The USDA WASDE report on Wednesday finally addressed the impact of this weather on the Argentina soybean yield, dropping the expected crop to 41 MMT.”
“The Dollar Index was weaker early but re-gained some losses later in the session,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) expects a return to neutral conditions in the next couple of months, and then lasting into early summer, with odds increasing toward El Nino conditions at that time.”