 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Argentina dock strike ends

Argentina dock strike ends

The Argentina labor strike is over. A deal between soybean crushers and oilseed workers was signed yesterday after U.S. markets had closed, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The strike lasted 20 days and resulted in the delay of more than 160 vessels that will ultimately be loaded with ag products such as soybean oil and corn.

Talk of additional demand for U.S. corn and soybean exports and that two-week weather forecast for southern Brazil and Argentina calls for below-normal rains helped push soybean and corn futures to new highs and above initial resistance, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

With the holiday shortened week, the weekly export report will be released today, which could add another layer to an amazing bullish feast of news, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

With the ongoing strike in Argentina, “the market likely trades higher off that,” Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. Double-digit gains in the s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Less-than-needed rains across South Brazil and Argentina and dry forecast for those areas sparked continuation of the rally overnight on Sund…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

While soybean prices are nearing the highest price levels in seven years, the bull camp is emboldened by inside and outside market forces, acc…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Ukrainian wheat export prices have risen by $3 per metric ton over the past week thanks to a strong demand from exporters concerned about the …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

At midday, market was focused on overall drier weather in Argentina supporting the market, according to Total Farm Marketing. Demand, weather …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News