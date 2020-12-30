Argentina dock strike ends

The Argentina labor strike is over. A deal between soybean crushers and oilseed workers was signed yesterday after U.S. markets had closed, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The strike lasted 20 days and resulted in the delay of more than 160 vessels that will ultimately be loaded with ag products such as soybean oil and corn.
Talk of additional demand for U.S. corn and soybean exports and that two-week weather forecast for southern Brazil and Argentina calls for below-normal rains helped push soybean and corn futures to new highs and above initial resistance, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
With the holiday shortened week, the weekly export report will be released today, which could add another layer to an amazing bullish feast of news, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.