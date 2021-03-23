Argentina has been getting good rains this week, boosting crop prospects in the region, while the US Midwest expects the coming week to be wet and the outlook for spring planting favorable, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Argentina seeing rain, limiting gains
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A collapse in the energy markets and shrinking areas of drought in the U.S. combined to push prices lower across the board despite another lar…
Concern about the COVID-19 pandemic hurt many commodity markets today as Paris announced a lockdown to curb a recent outbreak there, according…
Corn was higher to mixed while soybeans and wheat trended lower today, according to ADM Investor Services.
Prices are fighting some pretty negative seasonal trends for at least another few sessions. However, we are seeing buying surface near the low…
Equity markets are at “near record highs” due to the economy’s expected recovery, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. Continued efforts for …
It looks pretty steady across the board for all the grains, though they were down today, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
Wheat futures traded sharply lower and nearby Chicago wheat futures have not traded below these levels since December, according to ADM Invest…
The trade was again defensive to start today’s session as a lack of fresh news and improved weather were factors, according to Karl Setzer of …
Last week the exchange cut its 2020-21 corn crop forecast to 45 million metric tons, while the soy harvest estimate was reduced to 44 million …
Corn gained almost all of what was lost yesterday as export interest from China continued, although today’s price action appeared to be more d…