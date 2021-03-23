 Skip to main content
Argentina seeing rain, limiting gains

Argentina has been getting good rains this week, boosting crop prospects in the region, while the US Midwest expects the coming week to be wet and the outlook for spring planting favorable, according to Total Farm Marketing.

