Grain markets are mixed this morning with soybeans higher, but corn and wheat mostly lower, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
People are also reading…
The soybean market seemed to have Argentina’s weather forecast to follow-through to the upside this week, but the technical action has been disappointing. “In meal, the continued strong advance in open interest since the contract high on February 13 suggests a very overbought condition, and the market could see a significant correction,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
For corn, while the market seems to have the weather outlook to expect further gains, the sharp drop in open interest recently might suggest a long liquidation selling trend, The Hightower Report said today.