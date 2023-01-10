 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Argentine crops getting a little rain

Argentina’s forecast turned slightly wetter for the rest of the week but lacks a large widespread soaking system to make up for the recent dry trend. Brazil’s weather is excellent, and their improved yield potential looks to help offset the losses Argentina has already endured, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

The New York Times reported that China is bracing for an onslaught of infections in its fragile countryside as millions of migrant workers crowd onto trains and buses to leave factory towns, construction sites and cities, to return to their rural homes for the Lunar New Year holiday. The travel period, which begins Saturday and lasts 40 days, is expected to overwhelm the rural health care system only weeks after hospitals in wealthy cities like Beijing and Shanghai were buckled by the outbreak.

