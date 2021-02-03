Argentine crops need rain

In Argentina, net drying is expected across much of the region through next Tuesday, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. The area most at risk for some increase of stress is southeastern La Pampa and southwestern Buenos Aires, where soil moisture is lowest. Greater rain is needed in Argentina in week two. In Brazil, conditions will still be favorable for crops in most of the nation.
Urea futures closed with substantial losses yesterday. For example, April U.S. Gulf Urea was down $9.50 per ton yesterday, closing at $352 per ton, said Joe Barker of CHS Hedging. Open interest in granular urea fertilizer FOB US Gulf futures is at 2,160. Open interest in all CME fertilizer futures combined is at 3,850. This is still a relatively small market, compared to our grain markets, but it is nice to see liquidity improving, he said.