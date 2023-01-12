Argentine soybean production estimates falling

People are also reading…
Some groups are slashing their Argentina crop estimates. The Rosario grain exchange pegged the country’s soybean crop at 37 million metric tons, down from its previous estimate of 49 million, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “A massive downward revision there,” he said. That would represent a decline of 25% to 30% from previous estimates. But there is some rain on the radar this morning. In Brazil, crop estimates are steady to higher.
Passing showers will be seen in northern Argentina and Brazil in the next several days but the return of regular rains for the driest parts of southern Argentina late next week is the biggest story, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. A pattern change and normal conditions for the next six weeks would stabilize yield.