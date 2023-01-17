 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Argentine weather rebound expected

The big deal in the grain markets right now is this shift in the Argentina weather forecast, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Rains over the weekend were spotty, but later this week there will be some accumulation in the corn- and soybean-growing areas. “Between today and Jan. 26 the European model calls for rainfall totally up to 2 inches across these key agricultural areas,” he said. “Most of the country has been experiencing what some say is the worst drought in 60 years. I’d assume that this wetter forecast is largely responsible for this morning’s weakness in the soy complex.”

China’s COVID infections are increasing sharply without lockdowns which sounds bearish, but it is the first step to herd immunity and a slow and steady re-opening of their dormant economy, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. How quickly China is able emerge on the other side of COVID will dramatically influence if the world has a soft or hard landing in the expected recession and if raw material demand estimates can be raised for 2023.

