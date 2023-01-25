Argentinian rains adding pressure to soy

“Recent rains in Argentina surpassed the ‘most optimistic’ forecasts, the Rosario grains exchange said on Tuesday, a boost for grains farmers in the country hit by drought, though rainfall was unevenly spread and more is needed,” ADM Investor Services said.
Argentina, the world’s top exporter of processed soy and No. 3 for corn, has been battling one of the worst droughts in decades that has hammered crop harvest forecasts.
China is on holiday, which may impact the export sales report next week, CHS Hedging said.