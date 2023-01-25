 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Argentinian rains adding pressure to soy

“Recent rains in Argentina surpassed the ‘most optimistic’ forecasts, the Rosario grains exchange said on Tuesday, a boost for grains farmers in the country hit by drought, though rainfall was unevenly spread and more is needed,” ADM Investor Services said.

People are also reading…

Argentina, the world’s top exporter of processed soy and No. 3 for corn, has been battling one of the worst droughts in decades that has hammered crop harvest forecasts.

China is on holiday, which may impact the export sales report next week, CHS Hedging said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Price trends are down for Soybeans and Soybean Meal as the harvest in Brazil starts to expand in central and northern areas. Current forecasts…

Brazil emerging as top corn exporter

“The United States may soon be passed as the world’s largest exporter of corn,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Brazil has had a strong corn exporting…

Wheat

Wheat futures continue to trend lower with increased moisture in the U.S. Southern Plains, northern Africa and Middle East offering new resist…

Corn

Corn export sales on Friday’s report of 1.13mmt were the largest in 8 weeks. However, rainfall in Argentina is putting pressure on prices over…

Corn

Corn futures were “choppy” today, finishing just above unchanged. “Strong export sales are helping the corn narrative,” CHS Hedging said.

Corn

There is some irreversible yield loss to Argentina’s corn crop, so the next critical six weeks of weather will determine if the market has 150…

Soybeans

Demand remains a negative theme but Tuesday’s weekly export shipments in beans were much better than expected and show promise that China’s bu…

Corn

March corn, after making months high on Wednesday, was lower yesterday ahead of USDA’s export report today; export news was delayed a day beca…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News