“China reported that African Swine Fever (ASF) incidences have surged since their Covid lockdown was relaxed, with cases in the last month similar to all of last year,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. The USDA announced the sale of 667k tons (26 mil. bu.) of old crop corn to China. This makes 50 mln bu. total the last 2 days.”
“The NOPA released February crush data during the trading session, and soybean crush has stayed historically strong,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Last month, soybean crush processed 165.414 mln bushels of soybeans. This was slightly below market expectations of 166.06 mn bushels.”