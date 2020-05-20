U.S. farmers learned yesterday they will receive coronavirus assistance payments from the government. The payments will be based on “either half of their 2019 production or the supplies they had on hand as of Jan. 15” according to Allendale. Payments are set for 45 cents per bushel for soybeans, 32 cents for corn and 18 cents for hard red spring wheat.
The markets are preparing for a three day weekend as well, as the trading floor will be closed in observance of Memorial Day this upcoming Monday.