Attention on WASDE report tomorrow

The USDA WASDE and CONAB reports will be out with official adjustments to corn and bean crops this week. Expectations are South American production cuts to be “baked in,” said John Payne of Daniels trading, a division of StoneX. Payne said he thinks the wild card is the Brazil corn number and early outlook on Argentina.
“I think the trade has built in expectations of a cut there to yields, but I am not sure we get it tomorrow, if at all, given recent rains,” he said.
Total Farm Marking reported that so far, most traders doubt the USDA will drop South America supplies and raise U.S. demand as much as what some of the private analysts see.