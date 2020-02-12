After yesterday’s uneventful WASDE report, which came in right about at expectations, global supplies “are still ample,” Allendale said. “Now traders will continue to watch the severity of the Coronavirus and how soon China starts to make U.S. ag product purchases.”
Traders will be watching Chinese purchases this weekend as the Phase 1 deal is officially implemented on Friday. “Traders will be watching this weekend to see if China follows through by issuing duty free import licenses for any US ag commodities,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “That’s the hope anyway.”