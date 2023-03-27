Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

The trend for wheat is lower “with an uncertain new season ahead,” CHS Hedging said. “Wheat prices are up from their lows earlier this month b…

Wheat

Wheat markets rally to start the day. “The wheat futures market is up by double digits so far,” Alan Brugler of Barchart, said early this morning.

Corn

The trend for both May and December corn is lower with corn supplies expected to build in the new season, CHS Hedging said this morning, Patti…

Corn

Private exporters reported 204,000 metric tons of corn for delivery to China for the current marketing year. This sale brings the two-week run…