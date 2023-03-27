Last week’s heavy rains in Argentina were not enough to turn conditions around for corn and soybeans that have been severely damaged by heat and dryness this season, ADM Investor Services said today.
A lack of farmer selling in Argentina with the poor crop and the currency very weak is seen as a factor which could drive global soybean meal production down even more, The Hightower Report said today.
Farm Futures survey estimate for corn acreage was 87.677 million, down 1% from 88.579 million acres last year, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Prime Minister estimates 2023 grain harvest at 45 MMT, with domestic consumption at 5 MMT, Stockard said.