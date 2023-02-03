People are also reading…
Barge shipments down the Mississippi river declined to 627k tons in the week ending Jan. 28 from 669k tons the previous week, according to the USDA’s weekly grain transportation report., according to ADM Investor Services.
Food prices have fallen for the tenth month in a row, as higher exports of wheat from Russia and Australia ease inflationary pressures, per a report published Friday by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, according to Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group.