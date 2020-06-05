Bayer AG has been blocked from selling dicamba in the United States, the latest setback for a business already fighting an expensive legal battle over another product, Reuters reported. A three-judge panel ruled the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency substantially understated the risks related to the use of the chemical found in herbicides sold by Bayer and rivals that are sprayed on genetically engineered soybeans and cotton.
The dryness “in parts of Canada and the U.S. northern Plains has recently been exacerbated by strong wind speeds with very low humidity and above normal temperatures. The environment has been stressful for young crops in light soil resulting in poor emergence and establishment,” according to World Weather Inc.
OPEC will have a meeting this Saturday to decide if production cuts are necessary, crude is higher as a result, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said.