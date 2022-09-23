Bearish outside forces pressure grain prices

Outside market forces carry a very bearish tilt this morning, and the weather looks ideal for a fast start to harvest, The Hightower Report said today.
Likewise, Steve Freed of ADM Investors says the two- week forecast is dry which should aid harvest. It also takes some of the risk off, thus taking prices lower, he said.
China’s farm ministry is urging feed makers to work harder to find ways to replace soymeal as a protein source in livestock rations, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said today.