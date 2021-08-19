Bears feed on crop tour, rainfall

Pro Farmer results continue to give confidence to the bears that last week’s USDA yields could indeed be the lowest of the year while FSA data implies that we’ll also find some additional acreage from the March intentions report, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.
“With a widespread rainfall event this week for the drier areas of the Western Belt, the tone has done quite the 180 since last week,” he said. “The bulls just aren’t finding enough to chew on.”
“The markets are not acting well,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “We had this bullish USDA report last week and we rallied for one day. Now we’ve given just about everything back.”