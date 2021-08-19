 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bears feed on crop tour, rainfall

Bears feed on crop tour, rainfall

Pro Farmer results continue to give confidence to the bears that last week’s USDA yields could indeed be the lowest of the year while FSA data implies that we’ll also find some additional acreage from the March intentions report, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.

“With a widespread rainfall event this week for the drier areas of the Western Belt, the tone has done quite the 180 since last week,” he said. “The bulls just aren’t finding enough to chew on.”

“The markets are not acting well,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “We had this bullish USDA report last week and we rallied for one day. Now we’ve given just about everything back.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

China’s internal corn prices are still above $10, reports Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

U.S. Gulf soybeans are now cheaper than Brazilian beans, reports Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Strong markets continue to feed off “the friendly WASDE report” last week, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Today’s USDA report lowered the expected yield for the corn crop by nearly 5 bushels per acre. “The USDA lowered the corn yield from 179.5 bus…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News