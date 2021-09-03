Better weather in areas, brings higher yield predictions

“What a week”, declares Steve Freed of ADM Investor services in the aftermath of hurricane Ida, better weather in the US Midwest leading to higher yield predictions and lower grain prices, and the Weekly U.S. corn and soybean export sales coming in higher than expected. At the same time, USDA estimated 2021 net farm income up 19 % to 8-year high due to higher crop prices, Freed said.
The amount of row crops in areas of moderate to intense drought eased in the U.S., according to USDA and the brokerage firm StoneX upped its projected yield forecast, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise update today.
This morning corn prices continued downward and beans started with a technical bounce. However, overall this week corn is down 38 cents since Sunday’s highs and soybeans down 66 cents. Still, both are still trading above key technical support levels. Traders will be watching closely as we going into a long weekend ahead of key USDA reports next week, Jacob Christy of The Andersons said today.
Grain and oilseed shippers on the U.S. Gulf Coast, including Bunge Ltd BG.N and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N, are still assessing damage to their locations, although they all are still without power, the companies said. “Power may not be restored for weeks,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.