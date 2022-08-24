"Better" yields in Illinois

People are also reading…
“There is talk that China 2022 corn crop could be lower than USDA August estimate but if China is going to buy corn for import they may wait for 2023 Brazil harvest,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Soil moisture/temperature maps show EU corn remains under stress and raising new concerns for winter planting of wheat and barley.”
Analysts awaited reports from the ongoing crop tour. “The Pro Farmer Tour traveled through Illinois and Western Iowa today,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Tomorrow they will be in Iowa and Minnesota for the last day of the tour. The Pro Farmer tour appeared to find better yields as it moved into Illinois; they will give their update tonight.”