Biden proposes cuts to biofuel blends

The Biden administration and EPA are proposing a cut to the amount of biofuels that U.S. oil refiners must blend into their fuel mix. “The decision is not a surprise,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “These numbers that were proposed essentially were very close to what had been rumored months ago. This is not the end of the story. We’re going to see legal challenges from the biofuel industry. That’s something that is essentially a guarantee.”
Look for choppy trade to continue until USDA comes out with the December WASDE report mid-session tomorrow, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The markets have consolidated over the past week on ideas that USDA may increase U.S. and World Ending Stocks tomorrow. One weather source looks for drier than normal U.S. spring plains weather which could lower the U.S. 2022 crop and carryout.
Canadian National Railway Co. reported the Kamloops-to-Vancouver rail line has resumed operation after severe flooding caused the shutdown. CN Rail will continue to monitor the infrastructure and terrain after washouts delayed grain and oilseed export movements for several weeks.