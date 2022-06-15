 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biden suggests building silos in Ukraine

President Biden wants to build grain silos at the Ukrainian border, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The president said yesterday that temporary silos would be built along Ukraine’s border with Poland and Romania in an effort to export more grain. “This plan has very obvious flaws. I don’t know if this does a whole lot to relieve Ukraine of all this grain that’s stuck in the country,” Vaclavik said. “I think the only real solution would be to somehow open these Black Sea ports and get grain moving out of those areas. That seems unlikely."

The U.S. Midwest will be hot and dry the next two weeks, a constructive recipe for good crops in many areas, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

The National Corn Growers Association predicts that its members will spend 80% more in 2022 on synthetic fertilizers than they did in 2021. A recent study estimates that on average, this will represent $128,000 in added costs per farm.

