Corn, soybeans and wheat markets all moved higher to begin the trading week. “Higher trade in the agriculture markets today with a good jump in soybeans and the livestock markets,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Crude oil was down over $1/barrel on the day while the equity markets turned higher late in the session.”
“The NOPA released their March crush total on Monday, and numbers were supportive old crop soybean prices on the session,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Last month, U.S. crush totaled 185.81 mln bushels, which was above trade estimates of 183.411 mln bushels. This total was the second highest monthly crush total for any month since December 2021.”