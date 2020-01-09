Tomorrow will mark the release of two important reports. First, the weekly export sales report will come out after being delayed by a day due to winter weather in Washington. Then, the USDA will release the WASDE, Grain Stocks and Crop production report, which is expected to give the market a near-term direction.
Estimates for those reports, compiled Ryan Kelbrants of CHS Hedging, show that the average trade guess for corn is ending stocks at 1.757 bln bushels, a 153 mln bushel decrease from last month. Corn is also expected to come in at 11.511 bln bushes in the quarterly stocks report, and an expected average yield of 166.2 bu/acre.
Soybeans are expected to have a 424 mln bushel ending stock number, with a quarterly stock report figure of 3.186 bln bushels. USDA is expected to peg this year’s yield around 46.5 bu/acre.
Wheat’s average ending stock guess is 969 mln bushels, and a quarterly stock number of 1.917 bln bushels.