Even as good as Chinese demand has been over the past two weeks, there just is not enough of it dent the record world stocks, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “My concern is that with a few more rains over the Corn Belt and the calendar turning to August the tough facts of record US yields will start to more negatively affect price trends,” he said.
The market is trying to balance big supply with big demand, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “Yesterday’s price action just shows how much China buying is needed to offset what could be record-breaking yields here in the U.S.,” he said.
Grain Markets were higher overnight as signs of strong demand lifted sentiment with hopes for continued Chinese buying, Allendale said. End of week, end of month position evening could also be seen today.