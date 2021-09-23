 Skip to main content
Biofuel news could boost soybean demand

On Thursday traders were monitoring talk of reduced biofuel blending requirements. “There is talk that EPA may announce cuts in 2020, 2021, 2022 biofuel blending obligations soon,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “This offset industry talk that increase soyoil use for biofuel could increase need for more US soybean acres.”

Traders were watching to see what impact equity markets might have on crops. “Equity markets continued their run higher from yesterday as concerns eased regarding the Chinese property market,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Also, the Fed yesterday saying they’ll keep the rates unchanged and continue their monetary stimulus provided support to the equities.”

