Biofuels report pushes corn market lower

Grain markets felt heavy pressure lower shortly after the noon hour as Reuters came out with an article saying the EPA recommends lower U.S. biofuel blending mandates below 2020 levels for the next two years, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa, the top U.S. corn grower, could be key in determining this year’s national corn and soy yields, said ADM Investor Services. Iowa has been hit with weather woes like drought and too much rain in some places, though has seen largely favorable farm weather in other regions

CropWatch Weekly Update

Corn

U.S. Gulf soybeans are now cheaper than Brazilian beans, reports Total Farm Marketing.

Wheat

Strong markets continue to feed off “the friendly WASDE report” last week, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Soybeans

“Soybeans edged higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soymeal gained on soyoil. Dalian soymeal futures were sharply higher.…

Corn

Yield potential for corn was above average in the far western part of top-growing state Iowa, according to scouts Wednesday on the third day o…

