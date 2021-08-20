Biofuels report pushes corn market lower

Grain markets felt heavy pressure lower shortly after the noon hour as Reuters came out with an article saying the EPA recommends lower U.S. biofuel blending mandates below 2020 levels for the next two years, according to CHS Hedging.
Iowa, the top U.S. corn grower, could be key in determining this year’s national corn and soy yields, said ADM Investor Services. Iowa has been hit with weather woes like drought and too much rain in some places, though has seen largely favorable farm weather in other regions