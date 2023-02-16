People are also reading…
Lots of headlines were floating around yesterday about bird flu in South America, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Argentina and Uruguay have confirmed cases. Brazil has not detected any cases to this point. Previously bird flu had been detected in some neighboring countries – Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador. Cases were discovered in wild birds and not in commercial poultry facilities. Bird flu has been a big problem around the world. There was a U.S. outbreak last year and there are still issues in the U.S. So if we were to have a spread in these commercial facilities in South America that could result in some loss feed demand, which could be a big problem. “I don’t think this is a big deal right here and now, but certainly something to be aware of and something to monitor,” he said.
Modest rain totals and coverage were seen through most of Argentina, but the outlook remains dry moving into next week which will help Brazil’s harvest move quickly over the next week, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.