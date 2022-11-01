Black Sea export deal 'suspended' by Russia

Today marks the beginning of new price limits on CME contracts. Corn price limits are 45 cents (previously 50 cents), soybean price limits are $1.00 (previously $1.15) and wheat futures at 65 cents (previously 70 cents)
People are also reading…
According to an overnight report from Reuters, Russian President Putin said they are “not ending” their participation in the Black Sea grain export deal, but “suspending it.”
Meanwhile, France is looking at ways via land routes to export Ukranian food supplies, CHS Hedging said.