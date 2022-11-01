 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Black Sea export deal 'suspended' by Russia

Today marks the beginning of new price limits on CME contracts. Corn price limits are 45 cents (previously 50 cents), soybean price limits are $1.00 (previously $1.15) and wheat futures at 65 cents (previously 70 cents)

According to an overnight report from Reuters, Russian President Putin said they are “not ending” their participation in the Black Sea grain export deal, but “suspending it.”

Meanwhile, France is looking at ways via land routes to export Ukranian food supplies, CHS Hedging said.

Corn

Corn markets are working “on an inside day” after a quiet start overnight, CHS Hedging said. Corn harvest is ahead of schedule at 76% complete…

Corn

Futures markets are “stuck in the range” we’ve seen since the end of August, CHS Hedging said.

Corn

The corn market is trading lower on concerns of slowing demand.

Corn

US corn export commitment is well below a year ago – USDA will likely lower the export number and raise the carryout on the November report, a…

Corn

“Corn futures continued their low volume, range-bound trade, leaning lower as weekly exports disappointed and the dollar strengthened,” Kevin …

Soybeans

Price support has come from new soybean sales to China and good weekly exports and export sales, but resistance still comes from talks of slow…

Soybeans

“Soybeans started the day higher but couldn’t top yesterday’s high and then gave up the gains,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “The U…

Ukraine exports being monitored

Ukraine’s Grain Association says extension of the grain deal with Russia would help Ukraine reach 50m tons in 2022-23 grain exports, but other…

