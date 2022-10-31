Black Sea Export volatile again

The big news over the weekend was that Russia closed the Ukraine export corridor after a drone hit the Russia flagship mine sweeper in Crimea. “Some feel though that Ukraine could still ship 3 MMT of grain by rail to EU,” said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. He also noted that some grain is still leaving port today.
People are also reading…
In its update this morning University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s farmdoc also said that Turkey, the UN and others are looking for ways to salvage the Ukrainian grain export initiative after Moscow said it would pull out indefinitely.
New daily price limits on grains will take effect tonight, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.