Black Sea exports pressuring prices

Grain shipments out of the Black Sea are being extended, CHS Hedging said, leading price pressure overnight.
The deal has been extended for 120 days, global food costs saw prices continue to decline, ADM Investor Services said.
Farm incomes are expected to decline next year, ADM Investor Services said, based on an Ohio State University report. “They project average income of $81K per farm next year, down from a projected $350K in 2022, which is $96K lower than 2021. The estimate uses prices at $5.50 a bushel for corn and $13 a bushel for soybeans, noting they are high for historical standards but lower than 2022 prices.”