Black Sea exports remain an unknown

Exports of energy, grains and almost everything out of Russia remains an unknown, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. A Ukrainian official said ports will be closed until the invasion ends.
“You also have a concern about spring farming activity,” he said. “At this point you have to make the argument that there will be disruption, at least to some extent.”
The U.S. is seeing a quick spring-like warm up while a wet pattern continues for Argentina and southern Brazil. In all, world weather is slightly bearish, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.