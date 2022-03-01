 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black Sea exports remain an unknown

Black Sea exports remain an unknown

Exports of energy, grains and almost everything out of Russia remains an unknown, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. A Ukrainian official said ports will be closed until the invasion ends.

“You also have a concern about spring farming activity,” he said. “At this point you have to make the argument that there will be disruption, at least to some extent.”

The U.S. is seeing a quick spring-like warm up while a wet pattern continues for Argentina and southern Brazil. In all, world weather is slightly bearish, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The potential loss of Ukraine exports of corn makes the world situation tighter and could be enough to keep Corn prices trending higher for no…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

USDA’s Ag Outlook Forum assumes 90.2 million acres for2022-23 corn planting. They used a 181-busherls-per-acre yield and an output of 15.24 bi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans turned lower on talk of better South America weather, lack of new China buying old crop soybean and fact that USDA continues not to a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures had a wild ride after Russia began to invade Ukraine, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The jump higher in corn is an “abrupt follow-through reaction to the long-feared attack on Ukraine by Russian forces,” Total Farm Marketing sa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

EU’s Romania and France hope to gain some additional export business. France may soon have to compete with Russian wheat into China, after Chi…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News