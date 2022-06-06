Bombing of ports keeping grain markets volatile

Russia bombed key Ukraine ports and grain facilities over the weekend, thus ratcheting up the turmoil in the war and keeping volatility alive and well in the grain markets, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Many African and Middle Eastern countries rely on Ukraine exports buyers are caught short amid lower Black Sea and European Union exports. Some North Africa countries need loans to buy wheat.
U.S. weather remains non-threatening, but unseasonably cool for early June, for the majority of the Corn Belt for the next 10 days while world weather and Canadian/North Dakota planting weather is concerning, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
The U.S. is skeptical that Russia will allow for safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The United Nations has been attempting to broker a deal that would allow for Ukrainian grain shipments to resume from its ports. Officials, however, are skeptical due to Putin’s comments about lifting sanctions. “This may confirm what we already thought,” he said.