People are also reading…
Today’s Brazil crop report is a little more interesting than the USDA report this week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. CONAB (Brazil’s USDA) increased its estimate for the soybean crop marginally. It went up to 152.9 from 15.7 previously. It is indicative of a record, and by a wide margin. “What was interesting to me is that they cut their projection for the country’s corn crop, going down to 123.7 from 125 previously,” he said. “That 123.7 is still a record crop, but some of the reasoning is interesting. CONAB cited wet weather and planting as the reason for the reduced corn projection estimate.”
The February USDA report did not provide any fireworks with most numbers coming close to expectations, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. USDA finally lowered their Argentina estimates which the market has had priced in for some time with many estimates still lower. The report did not provide any major changes to the market outlook as all eyes remain on South American weather heading into harvest and the war in Ukraine