 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brazil emerging as top corn exporter

People are also reading…

“The United States may soon be passed as the world’s largest exporter of corn,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Brazil has had a strong corn exporting year and is quickly closing the gap. According to the last USDA data, the gap between the U.S. and Brazil is only 2.5 MMT. Brazil exports have ramped up aggressively this past year, as agreements with China have opened the door.”

“Grain markets saw more selling pressure today, led by soybeans, as South American crops dominate headlines,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Stocks traded lower on debt ceiling and recession concerns. Crude oil was slightly higher, and gold made a new high for the year.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Argentine weather rebound expected

The big deal in the grain markets right now is this shift in the Argentina weather forecast, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Rains over t…

Wheat

Wheat traded higher along with other grains and likely saw some bargain buying amid speculation that export markets could get tighter. However…

Wheat

Russia’s ag statistics agency raised its wheat crop estimate from 102.7 million metric tons to 104.4; USDA is still at 91.0, said Steve Freed …

Corn

The corn market traded lower overnight on China’s economic worries and the South American corn production, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Wheat

Wheat futures followed corn higher yesterday but there is mixed trading today, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.

Corn

Traders may need to see much better rain for the Argentina crop for the rest of the month or buyers may stay active, The Hightower Report said today.

Wheat

US farmers planted the most winter wheat since 2015, and yet prices for the grain rallied as drought could mean some of those planted fields w…

Rain in Argentina still top story

The Argentina soybean crop is rated 4% good/excellent and 56% poor/very poor and 66% of the soil rated poor/dry. “It is going to take more tha…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News