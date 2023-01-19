Brazil emerging as top corn exporter

People are also reading…
“The United States may soon be passed as the world’s largest exporter of corn,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Brazil has had a strong corn exporting year and is quickly closing the gap. According to the last USDA data, the gap between the U.S. and Brazil is only 2.5 MMT. Brazil exports have ramped up aggressively this past year, as agreements with China have opened the door.”
“Grain markets saw more selling pressure today, led by soybeans, as South American crops dominate headlines,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Stocks traded lower on debt ceiling and recession concerns. Crude oil was slightly higher, and gold made a new high for the year.”