Several minor systems are expected to move across most of Brazil over the next week dropping needed rain, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. The extended forecasts continue to show a drier and hotter pattern for Argentina while some weekly precipitation will be seen across Brazil. The forecast has moderated but is still not ideal as South America heads into a critical six weeks of crop development.
Allendale released estimates for next week’s USDA supply and demand report. It estimates 2020-21 U.S. corn ending stocks at 1.702 billion bushels, soybeans 150 million bushels, and wheat 877 million bushels. The corn and wheat numbers would represent no change from last month, while the soybean number would be another drop.