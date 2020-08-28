We saw the Brazilian government shift its important tariffs temporarily to zero for grains and soy. This confirms that the Brazilian farmer has oversold bushels to the export market, and the domestic demand is likely going to have to rely on imports from the U.S. for the next three or four months, said Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics.
China’s upcoming intentions are unclear but they have stepped up over the last month to help ease the concern that political tensions would slow purchases, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.