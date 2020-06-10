CONAB updated their ideas on Brazil’s bean and corn crops showing a small increase in bean yield with a small cut in corn yields. The USDA still has a larger corn estimate for Brazil but may update it on Thursday, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
Grain markets were lower as traders expect more beneficial weather throughout the main growing areas, Allendale said. Futures prices firmed up later in yesterday’s session as several extended forecast added additional heat and less precipitation. Most markets stayed in a tight trading range on light volume as traders position for tomorrow’s monthly WASDE report.