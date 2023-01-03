Brazilian agriculture expected to grow

People are also reading…
Brazil’s new government will open doors for sustainable agriculture, says the new Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro. If Brazil’s planted area increases by 5% a year over degraded pastures, the nation may double its grain area in 20 years without killing a single tree, according to ADM Investor Services.
Corn and soybean producers in the US have not been selling much grain as many are waiting for the next tax year to start this week before making sales, according to Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group.