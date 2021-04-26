 Skip to main content
‘Bull train shows no signs of stopping’

“The bull train continues to show no signs of stopping as we see a couple corn months close limit higher,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The soybean complex and three wheat classes showed impressive strength as well with contract highs made in many months. Much of this strength can be chalked up to the specs/technical market, demand and weather.”

Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said, “Higher U.S. domestic basis on fears of supply less than demand and concern about U.S. summer weather pushed soybean futures to new highs. Fundamentals suggest the trend could continue higher. Some look for nearby soybeans to test $16, $16.25 then $17.”

