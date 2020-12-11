Bulls left wanting more

As expected the USDA made minimal changes to is balance sheet yesterday, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “This probably left the year-end bulls wanting a little bit more, and thus the market kind of gave up through the session,” he said. “Expect more sideways trade with the potential for some future liquidation into4 year-end before markets really start taking the focus on South American weather and U.S. exports.
Russia is considering imposing a grain export quota and wheat export tax for Feb. 15 through June 30 following President Vladimir Putin’s criticism of rising food prices, Reuters reported.
Equities are pointing toward a lower open this morning as congress continues to struggle at passing some sort of coronavirus aid bill, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging.
CropWatch Weekly Update
