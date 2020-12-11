 Skip to main content
Bulls left wanting more

As expected the USDA made minimal changes to is balance sheet yesterday, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “This probably left the year-end bulls wanting a little bit more, and thus the market kind of gave up through the session,” he said. “Expect more sideways trade with the potential for some future liquidation into4 year-end before markets really start taking the focus on South American weather and U.S. exports.

Russia is considering imposing a grain export quota and wheat export tax for Feb. 15 through June 30 following President Vladimir Putin’s criticism of rising food prices, Reuters reported.

Equities are pointing toward a lower open this morning as congress continues to struggle at passing some sort of coronavirus aid bill, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Wheat

The USDA weekly crop progress report will be released this afternoon at 3 p.m. Trade is expecting winter wheat conditions 1-2% higher to 45% G…

Corn

U.S. weekly corn export sales were 1.371 billion metric tons,. Total commitment is 38.3 million tons versus 14.6 million last year, said Steve…

Soybeans

With the net long position in the soybean market and after the November rally, the chance of long liquidation is high, Oliver Sloup of Blue Li…

Soybeans

The soy complex was lower on beneficial moisture across Brazil but weather watchers will be keeping a close eye on the weather in Argentina, a…

Corn

Corn moved lower as South American weather is improving, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew support earlier in the week from idea…

Soybeans

Trade estimates for ending U.S. soybean stocks is at 168 mln bushels compared to the 190 mln in the November report, Total Farm Marketing said.

Soybeans

USDA has a good history of lowering U.S. soybean ending stocks on this report, Allendale said. Declines were noted in 10 of the past 20 years.…

Corn

Private exporters reported export sales of 182,020 metric tons of corn for delivery to Mexico during this marketing year, Allendale said.

Corn

  • Updated

Expect corn to trade lower “until fresh news can prop the markets back up,” Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said.

